Kanye West’s ‘Cream White’ Yeezy Boosts Get Covered in Doodles

By / 55 mins ago
Customized Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2
Customized Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 by @mathabeam on Instagram.
Instagram: @mathabeam

Kanye West’s “Cream White” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 was just released Saturday, but one creative sneaker artist has already given the limited-edition look a makeover.

Instagram user @mathabeam shared several shots of her creation, which feature the stark white knitted sneaker covered in graphics, text and other abstract doodles.

But she didn’t stop at the knit upper — even the insole, rubber outsole and exposed Boost cushioning received the artistic treatment.

The “Cream White” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 retails for $220 in adult sizes and sold out promptly after its Saturday-morning launch. If you missed out, the sneakers are available now from Stadium Goods, with prices starting at $600.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White,” from $600; stadiumgoods.com

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” left shoe. Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” right shoe. Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2A top-down look at the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White.”
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2A detailed look at the “Cream White” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Adidas

