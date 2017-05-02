Kanye West’s ‘Cream White’ Yeezy Boosts Get Covered in Doodles

Customized Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 by @mathabeam on Instagram. Instagram: @mathabeam

Kanye West’s “Cream White” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 was just released Saturday, but one creative sneaker artist has already given the limited-edition look a makeover.

Instagram user @mathabeam shared several shots of her creation, which feature the stark white knitted sneaker covered in graphics, text and other abstract doodles.

But she didn’t stop at the knit upper — even the insole, rubber outsole and exposed Boost cushioning received the artistic treatment.

The “Cream White” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 retails for $220 in adult sizes and sold out promptly after its Saturday-morning launch. If you missed out, the sneakers are available now from Stadium Goods, with prices starting at $600.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White,” from $600; stadiumgoods.com

A post shared by มาธาบีม💋BAPE® STAFF BKK (@mathabeam) on Apr 29, 2017 at 11:27pm PDT

งาาาาาา A post shared by มาธาบีม💋BAPE® STAFF BKK (@mathabeam) on Apr 29, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT

🤷🏽‍♀️ A post shared by มาธาบีม💋BAPE® STAFF BKK (@mathabeam) on May 1, 2017 at 3:49am PDT

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” left shoe. Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” right shoe. Adidas

A top-down look at the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White.”

A detailed look at the “Cream White” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Adidas

Want more?

Four Containers of Yeezy Boosts Reportedly Stolen From Sneaker Store

A Guide to Every Adidas Yeezy Boost Released So Far

The 10 Best Yeezy Boost Alternatives Out Now