It’s Official: Adidas Confirms Feb. 11 Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Core Black/Red’ Release

Kanye West’s next Adidas Yeezy Boosts now have an official release date.

Adidas confirmed today that the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Core Black/Red” will be released worldwide Feb. 11 in adult and infant sizing — a first for the V2. This release date has been rumored since at least Jan. 19, but this marks the confirmation from Adidas.

This “Core Black/Red” colorway has been anticipated by fans ever since West wore the shoes at his Yeezy Season 4 fashion show in September. West’s 1-year-old son Saint was also spotted wearing the infant-sized sneakers in a family holiday photo.

The “Core Black/Red” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 features a black Primeknit upper with mirrored “SPLY-350” branding across its lateral section in a contrasting red shade. The red threading extends to the heel tab, a feature from the original Yeezy Boost 350 that is used for the first time on the Yeezy Boost 350 V2. At the bottom, a translucent rubber outsole surrounds the sneaker’s full-length Boost cushioning unit.

Adult sizes are priced at $220, while infant pairs will be $140. The sneakers will be available globally from adidas.com, the Adidas Confirmed app and select Adidas Originals retailers.

