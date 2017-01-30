It’s Official: Adidas Confirms Feb. 11 Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Core Black/Red’ Release

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2
The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Core Black/Red" in adult and infant sizing.
Kanye West’s next Adidas Yeezy Boosts now have an official release date.

Adidas confirmed today that the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Core Black/Red” will be released worldwide Feb. 11 in adult and infant sizing  — a first for the V2. This release date has been rumored since at least Jan. 19, but this marks the confirmation from Adidas.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2The lateral section of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Core Black/Red” right shoe. Adidas

This “Core Black/Red” colorway has been anticipated by fans ever since West wore the shoes at his Yeezy Season 4 fashion show in September. West’s 1-year-old son Saint was also spotted wearing the infant-sized sneakers in a family holiday photo.

The “Core Black/Red” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 features a black Primeknit upper with mirrored “SPLY-350” branding across its lateral section in a contrasting red shade. The red threading extends to the heel tab, a feature from the original Yeezy Boost 350 that is used for the first time on the Yeezy Boost 350 V2. At the bottom, a translucent rubber outsole surrounds the sneaker’s full-length Boost cushioning unit.

Adult sizes are priced at $220, while infant pairs will be $140. The sneakers will be available globally from adidas.com, the Adidas Confirmed app and select Adidas Originals retailers.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Core Black/Red” in infant sizing. Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2The lateral section of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Core Black/Red” left shoe. Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2The front of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Core Black/Red.” Adidas
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2A top-down look at the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Core Black/Red.” Adidas

