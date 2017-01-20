Are Kanye West’s ‘Black/Red’ Yeezy Boost 350 V2s Being Released in February?

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Black/Red." Twitter

Kanye West’s next Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker is rumored to be arriving soon in sizes for the whole family.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the “Black/Red” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 — worn by West at September’s polarizing Yeezy Season 4 fashion show and pictured below — is due to be released on Feb. 11 in both adult and infant sizes.

YEEZY BOOST 350 V2

11TH FEBRUARY

AVAILABLE IN ADULT AND INFANT SIZES #MafiaSZN pic.twitter.com/gAmAhuNWy6 — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) January 19, 2017

The availability of infant sizes has been rumored since Saint West was seen sporting a pair of the “Black/Red” kicks during a family Christmas photo. Meanwhile, the “White/Black” Yeezy Boost 350 V2s frequently spotted on North West are also expected to release in infant sizes soon.

In addition to the upcoming Yeezy Boost releases, Yeezy Mafia also reports that the white Calabasas x Adidas Powerphase sneakers West has been wearing recently will be released during spring ’17 for a retail price of $120.

adidas x YEEZY #CALABASAS POWERPHASE will release in Spring 2017 at a fair retail price, only $120.00 Source : @yeezymafia #MafiaSZN A photo posted by Yeezy Mafia (@yeezymafia) on Jan 17, 2017 at 11:20am PST

