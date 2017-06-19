This Could Be Your First Look at Kanye West’s New Yeezy Boosts Coming Out This Fall

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Beluga 2.0" Twitter: @theyeezymafia

Kanye West’s “Zebra” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is confirmed to rerelease on Saturday, but it looks as though the rapper-designer could have more previously unseen sneaker styles on the way.

Reports of a “Beluga 2.0” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 first surfaced in April, and now we have our first in-hand look at the sneakers courtesy of Yeezy Mafia.

YEEZY BOOST 350 V2

Grey / Bold Orange / Dgh Solid Grey

AH2203

SAMPLE

Release in October 2017 #MafiaSZN pic.twitter.com/KlBR3PK0hG — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) June 17, 2017

With an official color code of “Gray/Bold Orange/Dgh Solid Gray,” this upcoming style has been nicknamed “Beluga 2.0” because of its resemblance to the debut “Beluga” colorway of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, which was released in September.

However, this new “Beluga 2.0” style has a handful of differences in comparison to its predecessor. The updated look adds a pull tab at the heel — a detail introduced with February’s “Core Black/Red” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 — and dials down the vibrant orange seen on the original for a more subdued look on the shoe’s SPLY-350 branding.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga” released in September 2016. HBX

If the release date sticks, the new “Beluga 2.0” makeup is expected to debut this fall in October. Previous Yeezy Boost 350 V2 models have had a retail price of $220.

