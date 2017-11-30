These Sold-Out Adidas Yeezy Boost Shoes Were Restocked Today

If you’re reading this, it’s too late.

Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga 2.0” sneakers restocked today, but they’ve already completely sold out.

The sneakers — which are officially color-coded “Gray/Bold Orange/Dgh Solid Gray” — reportedly have the highest production numbers of any Yeezy Boost 350 V2 style so far, but that hasn’t made them an easy purchase by any means.

Although Saturday’s release stuck around longer than previous drops on Adidas’ e-commerce site, shoppers were forced to wait in the brand’s digital waiting room queue, and many came out empty-handed.

Today’s surprise restock offered a second chance at the “Beluga 2.0” look, which is sure to become one of the holiday’s most sought-after sneaker gifts.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga 2.0.” Adidas

If you weren’t able to get lucky on today’s restock, there’s still more to come from the Adidas and Kanye West collaboration this season. On Dec. 16, they’ll release the “Blue Tint” Yeezy Boost 350 V2, and more Yeezy Powerphase “Calabasas” styles are also expected to drop in December.

If you missed out on Saturday’s launch and today’s restock, the “Beluga 2.0” Yeezys can be picked up now from $480 from the link below.

Want more?

How to Get Kanye West’s Sold-Out Adidas Yeezy Calabasas Track Pants

Kanye West Debuts Never-Before-Seen Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 Shoes

Kim Kardashian Shares New and Unreleased Adidas Yeezy Boost Shoes on Snapchat