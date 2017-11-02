Karlie Kloss and Running Stars Are ‘Fearless AF’ in Adidas’ New Female Empowerment Video

Ahead of the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon, Adidas has a message for female runners worldwide: Be fearless and own your individuality.

The brand today unveiled “Fearless AF,” a running film featuring six of Adidas’ standout women ambassadors with a goal of breaking down female stereotypes as well as to unify women who have defied odds and overcome roadblocks to compete in the upcoming race.

“We’re past the point of empowering women,” Alexa Andersen, category director for women’s running at Adidas U.S., said in a statement. “Women are already empowered. This campaign is about celebrating real women who tackle challenges head-on, defy conventions, express themselves and fuel creativity in the name of sport.”

The video will feature supermodel Karlie Kloss; the first female Boston Marathon runner, Kathrine Switzer; three-time NYC Marathon winner Mary Keitany; ultramarathoner Robin Arzon; track & field coach and art therapist Jessie Zapo; and Olympic distance runner Jen Rhines.

Three-time NYC Marathon winner Mary Keitany in Adidas’ new “Fearless AF” ad. Adidas

Each woman featured in the clip provides her own message of the strength and creativity that drives her passion for sport and desire to make the world a better place.

“I never thought I would ever run a marathon, but after completing my first half marathon in 2015 and watching the New York City Marathon for years, I decided to take on the challenge,” Kloss said in a statement. “My training has taught me that when you overcome fear and step outside your comfort zone, your mind and body are capable of more than you can imagine.”

The video will be showcased on Adidas’ digital platforms, adidas.com and its social media channels.