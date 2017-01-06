Adidas Is Giving Away Free Ultra Boosts and More at Random Locations

The Adidas #WhyIRunPortland van the brand is using to distribute free sneakers. Adidas

With fitness goals topping many New Year’s resolution lists, Adidas is kicking off 2017 by rewarding runners with free sneakers.

Beginning Wednesday, Adidas set up shop at random locations in Portland, Ore., to distribute shoes such as theAlphaBounce and Ultra Boost for its #WhyIRunPortland campaign. The brand says the giveaway was intended as a “thank you” to athletes for running.

<script src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.6" async></script><div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/adidasRunningUS/posts/665659010281831"></div> <p></p>

The campaign was so popular that Adidas actually ran out of shoes. According to local publication Williamette Week, the sneaker supply was depleted earlier than Adidas anticipated, effectively canceling some of the day’s scheduled stops. However, there were plans to continue the giveaway at a later time.

As enticing as free sneakers may sound, the offer isn’t available to just anyone. Williamette Week adds that Adidas was only handing out sneakers to people who were already actively out on a run, undoubtedly leaving many passerbys disappointed.

If you’re not able to hit the streets of Portland for a run, you can still get your hands on the sneakers from the links below.

Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0, $180; finishline.com.

Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged, $180; champssports.com.

Adidas Alphabounce, $110; finishline.com.

The Adidas Ultra Boost, one of the sneakers Adidas is giving away in Portland. Adidas

The Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged, one of the sneakers Adidas is giving away in Portland. Adidas

The Adidas AlphaBounce, one of the sneakers Adidas is giving away in Portland. Adidas

Want more?