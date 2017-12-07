Adidas Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Originals Sneaker Coming Out This Month

Adidas Prophere heel detail. Adidas

With popular silhouettes such as the NMD, Ultra Boost and the vast EQT range still experiencing regular sellouts, Adidas Originals has readied a new retro-inspired sneaker just in time for the holidays.

According to Adidas, its new Prophere sneaker was created to “challenge the norm” with a unique design and innovative construction. It features an on-trend chunky midsole beneath a soft knitted upper adorned with large Three Stripes branding, which also serves as the sneaker’s lacing system.

The Adidas Prophere releases Dec. 15. Adidas

“With Prophere we wanted to take a different view of our archive and looked to the unapologetic aesthetic of the ’90s, when the brand experimented with bold silhouettes,” said Nic Galway, SVP of global design at Adidas Originals. “We took the provocative and uncompromising thinking of the era and reimagined it for today. A confident approach to branding and unexpected proportions of toolings were the inspiration for Prophere. With this silhouette, we connect the same energy of the ’90s with the new generation.”

Although it’s yet to formally release, the Prophere already has a handful of styles lined up, including a rumored collaboration with Los Angeles-based retailer Undefeated.

The Adidas Prophere will be released globally Dec. 15 at Adidas Originals stores and from adidas.com/prophere.

Adidas Prophere Adidas

An on-foot look at the Adidas Prophere. Adidas

