There’s Now an Adidas Ultra Boost Just for Women

Running in the Adidas Ultra Boost X. Courtesy of Adidas.

Adidas’ Ultra Boost has become a favorite of sneaker fans everywhere since its 2015 debut. And now, the athletic giant has a version of the shoe available specifically tailored to a woman’s footwear needs.

The brand unveiled today the women’s-only Ultra Boost X. The performance running style with fashion crossover appeal, according to the brand, was made to form to the shape of the female foot.

An Adidas by Stella McCartney and inline iteration of the Ultra Boost X. AP Images.

“Based on research of the female foot, we tailored the leading technology of Ultra Boost specifically for women, delivering the most innovative and technical running shoe in an industry-leading silhouette,” Andre Maestrini, GM for Adidas Running, said in a statement. “We’re excited to offer a unique experience to female runners around the globe, providing the tools for them to uplift their run.”

The shoe was designed using Aramis motion-tracking technology to identify where support is needed when running, and was made to have a socklike fit with comfort in mind.

The shoe boasts a free-floating arch and slimmer heel counter, an open toe area for breathability, a full-length Boost midsole for energy return, an innovative lacing system to support quick movements, and a Stretchweb outsole for traction.

The Adidas Ultra Boost X on foot. Courtesy of Adidas.

“Ultra Boost X brings the best that Adidas has to offer in performance and style to women, fulfilling everything that she wants and needs to run faster, longer and more comfortably,” Alexa Andersen, U.S. category director for women’s running at Adidas, said in a statement. “This is the first shoe to feature an adaptive arch paired with Primeknit and our most innovative technology, Boost, designed to adapt to her foot providing a custom-like fit and effortless run.”

Adidas confirmed the shoe will come in both Adidas Women’s and Adidas by Stella McCartney styles.

“We want to empower women to seek out new opportunities. The Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultra Boost X seamlessly combines performance with a sleek aesthetic,” McCartney said in a statement. “That’s what makes it the ultimate choice for the female runner, a woman who challenges herself, no matter what environment she finds herself in or where her workout takes her.”

The Adidas by Stella McCartney silhouettes will come in two colorways — white with vapour green and cherry wood, and a black-and-white look.

The Adidas Ultra Boost X will arrive Wednesday in three colorways via adidas.com and at Adidas stores with a $180 price tag. The shoe will drop at Adidas’ retail partners throughout the country at month’s end.