Adidas Is Releasing the Ultra Boost Mid for the Second Time Ever on July 19

After debuting in December as part of Kith founder Ronnie Fieg’s “Aspen” collection, the elusive Adidas Ultra Boost Mid is finally set to drop in a new style.

Dubbed “Run Thru Time,” this Ultra Boost Mid is part of a collection of modern Adidas performance sneakers inspired by the brand’s classic running shoes such as the Boston Super and Marathon TR from the ’80s, the latter of which appears to have been the reference point for this colorway.

Unique from its other Ultra Boost counterparts, the Ultra Boost Mid features a revamped cageless upper composed fully of Primeknit with suede overlays for a supportive socklike fit. This “Run Thru Time” style uses a blue upper accented with white Three Stripes branding and a white Boost midsole. At the back, a silver heel cup calls back to the makeup’s Marathon TR inspiration.

Much like Fieg’s multicolor “Aspen” style, this “Run Thru Time” Ultra Boost Mid won’t be easy to get. It’s set to launch exclusively from Adidas Consortium accounts on July 19, including Copenhagen-based retailer Naked, which has the pair listed for a retail price of $196.

These sneakers will be accompanied by a matching hat (pictured below) and other retro-inspired product.

