Soon You’ll Be Able to Customize Your Very Own Adidas Ultra Boost

A look at what could be possible with customizable Ultra Boosts on Mi Adidas. Adidas

With curated collaborations, limited-edition looks and a rainbow of inline colorways to choose from, Adidas’ Ultra Boost runner is one of the fastest-growing franchises under the Three Stripes umbrella. And with the shoe’s soon-to-come introduction to the Mi Adidas custom platform, the number of styles on the street could boom exponentially.

The news was announced today by Adidas Senior Concept Creator Federico Maccapani, who shared images depicting a possible multicolored take on the Ultra Boost. Maccapani’s posts didn’t reveal many other details, but he says the launch is happening “very soon.”

Happy to announce that @adidas ultraBOOST is landing on miadidas VERY SOON! ☄️ #miultraboost @adidasrunning @iamb3n @thefutureflo #callingallcreators A post shared by Federico Maccapani (@mbroidered) on Mar 22, 2017 at 1:47am PDT

Although Adidas has allowed the Ultra Boost to be customized before, it will be the first time the general public has been able to access the service. In December 2016, Adidas celebrated its new 565 Fifth Avenue NYC flagship store by allowing a limited number fans to customize the shoe with New York–themed color options and details.

Take a look at some of the possibilities below, and check back soon to find out when you’ll be able to make your own Ultra Boosts.

