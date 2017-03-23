Is Adidas Releasing This Ultra Boost for LGBT Pride Month?

Adidas Ultra Boost
The multicolored Adidas Ultra Boost is expected to be released soon.
Adidas

One of Adidas’ most beloved running shoes could be getting a multicolored makeover for LGBT Pride Month.

Images have surfaced of a rainbow-accented take on the Ultra Boost 3.0. This look includes a black knitted upper with the 3.0’s signature linear pattern, white Boost cushioning and a black Continental rubber outsole.

But the real star of the shoe is the multicolored pattern that spans from the top of the outer heel cup to the bottom of the support cage. The dash of color blends green, yellow, blue, purple, red and orange dots on an otherwise monochromatic palette.

Adidas Ultra BoostThis Ultra Boost 3.0 features a black Primeknit upper and a multicolored pattern at the heel. Adidas

This version of the Ultra Boost 3.0 is reportedly tied to Adidas’ 2017 Pride Pack collection. In years past, the brand has included sneakers such as the Stan Smith and Superstar in its LGBT Pride Month releases, but this would be the first time the Ultra Boost has been featured.

There is currently no confirmed release date, however previous Adidas “Pride Pack” sneakers have launched in June to coincide with the monthlong festivities.

Adidas Ultra BoostThis LGBT Pride-inspired Ultra Boost colorway features the shoe’s 3.0 knit pattern. Adidas
Adidas Ultra BoostA top-down look at the “Pride” Adidas Ultra Boost. Adidas
Adidas Ultra BoostThe Continental rubber outsole of the Adidas Ultra Boost. Adidas

