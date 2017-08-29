The Adidas Ultra Boost Is Getting Even Cooler in 2018

Adidas Ultra Boost Clima Twitter: @theyeezymafia

Now three generations in, the Adidas Ultra Boost continues to stand out as one of the Three Stripes’ fan-favorite models. The shoe’s combination of long-lasting comfort and modern style has made it a favorite of celebrities and everyday consumers alike, and now the Ultra Boost could be getting even more comfortable in 2018.

According to Yeezy Mafia, releasing alongside a range of upcoming Ultra Boost 4.0 colorways will be the all-new Ultra Boost Clima, making use of Adidas’ proprietary ClimaCool ventilation technology.

Aesthetically, the Ultra Boost Clima is similar to its counterparts, but with a noticeably wider gauge knit that extends to the shoe’s signature support cage. Based on the images alone, it looks as though this could be the most breathable and ventilated Ultra Boost style yet.

Mainstay Ultra Boost technology, such as its full-length Boost midsole and durable Continental rubber outsole, will also make an appearance on this new model.

The Ultra Boost Clima is expected to release in three colorways — “Carbon/Orchi Tint,” “Gray Two/Real Teal” and “Footwear White/Clear Brown” — in April 2018. According to the early information, each style will also be available in kids’ sizing.

