The Adidas Ultra Boost Is Dropping in New Limited-Edition Styles for Holiday ’17

If you thought the Adidas Ultra Boost was slowing down, think again. The fan-favorite runner is poised to take the spotlight during holiday ’17 with two recently surfaced limited-edition Adidas Consortium styles.

The first is an Adidas Ultra Boost Lux makeup, which, according to Yeezy Mafia, was originally intended as a sample for the February collaboration between Sneakersnstuff and Social Status. The Ultra Boost Lux “Vintage White” style features a tan and off-white color upper accented with gray and blends materials such as Primeknit and suede. It’s expected to drop in December exclusively from Adidas Consortium doors.

Adidas Ultra Boost Lux "Vintage White"

Also said to be on the horizon is an Adidas Sneaker Exchange collaboration between Atlanta-based boutique A Ma Maniére and Taiwan retailer Invincible. The two-sneaker pack is rumored to include an all-white merino wool take on the popular running sneaker. According to Yeezy Mafia, this style will also release sometime in December.

