Adidas Is Finally Releasing Its Ultra Boost Cleats in ‘Triple Black’ and ‘Triple White’

It’s been a long time coming, but Adidas is finally set to drop its Ultra Boost Cleats in “Triple Black” and “Triple White” colorways.

First previewed in January, the -ready version of the popular running shoe is coming out in all-black and all-white styles on Friday. Despite the shoe’s studded update for the gridiron, it retains many of the design elements and technology traits that made the original sneaker such a success.

The Ultra Boost Cleats are built with a reinforced Primeknit upper for lightweight support without sacrificing durability protection. Overall, the upper’s design is nearly identical to its running counterpart, although this version featured a welded midfoot cage for added support. There’s even functional Boost cushioning in the form of a removable sockliner.

Both styles will retail for $180 and will launch on adidas.com Friday.

