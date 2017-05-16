Here’s an Early Look at 20 Adidas Ultra Boost Styles Releasing in 2018

2018 Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 styles. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

Adidas is giving sneakerheads something to look forward to next year.

Yeezy Mafia revealed on Twitter a look at 20 upcoming Ultra Boost 4.0 looks set to drop in 2018. Included in the bunch are fan-favorite black and white-based colorways, along with blue, red, tan and more knitted styles.

UltraBOOST 4.0 2018 Line Up Part. 1 (Q1/Q2)

Which one is your fav ? #MafiaSZN pic.twitter.com/iYbBhc8z9e — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) May 15, 2017

According to the early info, the 20 styles will be released throughout Q1 and Q2 of 2018, meaning most of them should be available around this time next year.

Last week, Yeezy Mafia shared a first look at the Ultra Boost 4.0 in a white colorway set to drop in December.

In addition to these Ultra Boost 4.0 styles, the popular running sneaker will also reportedly receive a breathable ClimaCool update during spring ’18 with a retail price of $200.

UltraBOOST + Climacool = UltraBOOST CLIMA

$200.00

Launching in Spring 2018 #MafiaSZN pic.twitter.com/8fXXlRNWzZ — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) May 15, 2017

While fans will have to wait awhile for a chance to get these latest looks, there are a number of Adidas Ultra Boost variations available now from retailers including Finish Line.

