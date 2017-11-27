Adidas Released the Ultra Boost 4.0, but There’s Only One Place to Get It

After a first look hit social media in May, Adidas has quietly debuted the latest generation of the Ultra Boost runner.

The Ultra Boost 4.0 is now available in a gray/gray colorway exclusively from Adidas. This version sees the model’s Primeknit upper take on a new construction and pattern with lines reminiscent of the fan-favorite 1.0 look, which was released in 2015.

According to Adidas, the knit of the Ultra Boost 4.0 is engineered to provide ventilated breathability in the foot’s most active sweat areas and also has added support around the heel and ankle collar.

Visually, the design boasts flowing lines across the mudguard and side panels, while the toe area features a zoned construction with wide perforations.

This introductory style opts for a tonal gray look with matte details on the cage and heel cup, but there are dozens of colorful looks set to release throughout 2018, some of which are previewed below.

The debut Ultra Boost 4.0 is available now for $180 exclusively from adidas.com.

UltraBOOST 4.0 2018 Line Up Part. 1 (Q1/Q2)

Which one is your fav ? #MafiaSZN pic.twitter.com/iYbBhc8z9e — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) May 15, 2017

Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 heel. Adidas

Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 lateral side. Adidas

Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 medial side. Adidas

Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 top. Adidas

Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 outsole. Adidas

