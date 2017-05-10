The Adidas Ultra Boost Is Rumored to Get a Makeover This Winter

An early look at the Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0, which is currently set to release in December. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

Adidas introduced its Ultra Boost 3.0 pattern last winter, and it looks like the next generation of the sneaker could be arriving around the same time this year.

According to @theyeezymafia, the Ultra Boost 4.0 is set to release in December. Previewed in a fan-favorite “Triple White” colorway, this iteration’s knitted upper is similar to that of the original Ultra Boost, albeit with a looser gauge and wider perforations.

UltraBOOST 4.0

Footwear White

Coming in December 2017 #MafiaSZN pic.twitter.com/LCFiwJ7bOZ — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) May 9, 2017

Furthermore, Yeezy Mafia reports this “Triple White” style is only the beginning, as a number of other colorways are also lined up for winter releases.

In addition to the updated knit pattern, a brand new Adidas Boost logo was revealed. The new typeface is expected to appear on the insole of the Ultra Boost 4.0.

The Adidas Ultra Boost debuted in early 2015 with a knit pattern that has been dubbed 1.0. That was followed by the introduction of a 2.0 look in spring 2016 and most recently, the 3.0 model last winter.

