Adidas Just Released a New Ultra Boost 3.0 Style in ‘Trace Khaki’

A new Adidas Ultra Boost style has just been introduced to the market — but it’s already sold out.

Recently released via Finish Line, the “Trace Khaki” Ultra Boost blends a tan Primeknit upper with black stripes and metallic accents. It also includes a textured heel counter, which is featured only on select styles of the fan-favorite runner. The look is finished off with white Boost cushioning and a black Continental rubber outsole.

Get Your Pair Of The @adidas UltraBOOST 3.0 'Trace Khaki' Now With Free Shipping:https://t.co/tVUf1ZuXvg pic.twitter.com/D6xARc2fFa — Finish Line (@FinishLine) June 8, 2017

This “Trace Khaki” makeup has sold out online at Finish Line but is expected to release at more retailers soon. For those who can’t wait to get their hands on this look, pairs can be found on eBay now with prices starting at around $250.

Other recent Ultra Boost releases include a limited-edition LGBT Pride Month-inspired colorway and the soccer-inspired Nemeziz Tango 17+ 360 Agility. For a look at even more upcoming Ultra Boost styles, click here.

