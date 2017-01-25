Adidas Firsts: A Silver Ultra Boost and an Ultra Boost Football Cleat

A look from above the Adidas Ultra Boost Silver Pack. Courtesy of Adidas.

First Yeezys and now the Ultra Boost: Adidas has turned its acclaimed Ultra Boost into a cleat. But that’s not all the brand has in store for its celebrated running style.

The brand’s Silver Pack boasts a pair of firsts for Boost. It’s the first time Adidas made an Ultra Boost cleat and also the first time it executed the running silhouette with a silver Boost midsole.

Although there is no release date for either look, the brand confirmed a limited drop is coming soon.

Adidas Ultra Boost Silver Pack. Courtesy of Adidas.

The Ultra Boost Cleat features several technologies associated with the running shoe. It uses a one-piece bootie construction executed with Primeknit designed to move naturally with the foot on the field in addition to providing comfort and breathability, a mid-foot cage on its upper to provide lockdown for multidirectional movement, a reinforced toe cap for structure and protection, and the running style’s profound heel clip. The cleat also boasts a Boost insole to enhance its comfort, and is paired with a new Razorframe with strategically placed SprintStuds for peak performance.

The Ultra Boost 3.0 in the Silver Pack is the latest colorway of the updated silhouette in the acclaimed running sneaker franchise. The shoe — in addition to having a silver Boost midsole — features an updated rib structure on its Primeknit upper that enhances the shoe’s fit, support and breathability. The midsole also features a full-length Boost midsole that is made up of 3,000 energy capsules, for greater energy return. The Ultra Boost 3.0 also is executed with a perforated, elasticized Stretch Web outsole to keep the foot closer to the Boost cushioning.