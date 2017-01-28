Adidas’ Ultra Boost Football Cleat Arrives in Triple Black and Triple White

Adidas Ultra Boost football cleat Triple
A closeup of the Adidas Ultra Boost football cleat in the Triple Black colorway.
Courtesy of Adidas.

A silver Ultra Boost football cleat wasn’t enough for Adidas.

The cleat from the athletic brand’s Silver Pack — which was unveiled this week — was the first time Adidas transformed its acclaimed running shoe into a football cleat. Now, two of the recently updated running look’s most acclaimed colorways are available in cleat form.

The Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0 cleat will soon be available in Triple Black and Triple White.

Adidas Ultra Boost football cleat Triple WhiteAdidas Ultra Boost football cleat in Triple White. Courtesy of Adidas.
Adidas Ultra Boost football cleat Triple BlackAdidas Ultra Boost cleat in Triple Black. Courtesy of Adidas.

The cleat features a one-piece Primeknit bootie construction for ideal fit and breathability, and according to Adidas was also designed to move with the foot naturally. It also boasts its signature midfoot cage that is fused into the upper and wraps around the foot for lockdown, multidirectional movement and control.

A reinforced toecap for structure and protection is also featured on the cleat, as well as the Ultra Boost heel clip, a Boost sock liner for additional comfort, a new Razorframe with strategically placed Sprintstuds for optimal performance and traction.

And like the cleat in the Silver Pack, the release dates and prices for the Triple Black and Triple White looks has not yet been revealed.

Adidas Ultra Boost football cleat Triple WhiteAnother look at the Adidas Ultra Boost football cleat in Triple White. Courtesy of Adidas.
Adidas Ultra Boost football cleat Triple BlackAnother look at the Adidas Ultra Boost football cleat in Triple Black. Courtesy of Adidas.

