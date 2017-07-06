Adidas Turned the Stan Smith Into a Sock Shoe and It’s Releasing Soon

Adidas Stan Smith Shock Primeknit heel Adidas

Just when it seems like there aren’t any other ways for Adidas to update the classic Stan Smith, the brand delivers an on-trend sock shoe variation that retains the retro shoe’s signature details.

Known as the Stan Smith Shock Primeknit, this version replaces the timeless tennis shoe’s traditional leather upper for a full Primeknit build with an extended ankle collar. The bottom features the Stan Smith’s usual rubber sole, while the heel includes a branded leather overlay.

Previewed here in a women’s exclusive “Wonder Pick” colorway, the Stan Smith Shock Primeknit is expected to arrive in the States soon. The pair is currently available from Adidas’ Australian site, however the site does not offer shipping to the U.S.

More colorways, including the Stan Smith’s staple white-and-green look, are expected to release soon.

Adidas Stan Smith Sock Primeknit lateral Adidas

Adidas Stan Smith Sock Primeknit medial Adidas

Adidas Stan Smith Sock Primeknit detail Adidas

