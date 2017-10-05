Adidas Originals’ Largest Store Ever Is Now Open in Chicago

Inside Adidas Originals' new Chicago flagship. Adidas Originals

Chicago sneaker fans will now have an easier time picking up their favorite Adidas Originals looks.

Now open in the Wicker Park neighborhood is Adidas Originals Chicago, the brand’s new flagship — which is also its largest store in the world. The door at 1532 North Milwaukee Avenue boasts 4,966 square feet of shopping space where kick addicts can pick up the best Adidas Originals has to offer, including the popular NMD, Stan Smith, Iniki, Superstar styles and more.

The fresh location will also offer Adidas Consortium products and collaborations in the “Statement” section of the store, such as looks reimagined by Alexander Wang, White Mountaineering, Spezial and Mastermind Japan.

Sneakers inside the Adidas Originals store in Chicago. Adidas Originals

And in an effort to further merge Chicago’s aesthetic and the brand’s history, Adidas Originals created fitting rooms inspired by classic Adidas Originals sneakers, and added a special fitting room with a bench modeled after those found at CTA stations and made to resemble the materials and route of the L Train (walls wrapped with ribbed brushed steel, design details reminiscent of the train cars).

The train car-inspired fitting room in Adidas Originals Chicago. Adidas Originals

To further give the new store an authentic Chicago feel, Adidas Originals adorned the walls with custom artwork and installations created by locals Pose and Tubsz. Additionally, the Chicago-based non-profit organization iPaintMyMind will display the art of many burgeoning local artists, and change the work out quarterly to show all the talent the city has to offer.

The brand also incorporated a Community Wall into its layout for customers to interact, share and learn about local events, shows and product releases.

The cash register area inside Adidas Originals Chicago. Adidas Originals

“Now our largest adidas Originals store in the world, everything about it exemplifies how we partner with creators who have shared values and an ability to push the bounds of creativity,” Pascha Naderi-Nejad, senior brand director of Adidas Originals, said of the store in a statement. “We’re continuously inspired by Chicago, and the store enables us to celebrate the pioneering culture and creativity the city has to offer.”

To celebrate the store’s opening, Adidas Originals is selling a limited-edition iteration of the EQT Support ADV Support, dubbed “Wicker Park,” exclusively in the new door through the Adidas Confirmed app. The style, limited to 350 pairs, boasts “Wicker Park Label” on the tongue, a nod to the neighborhood it’s now a part of. Another homage to the neighborhood is the blue stipe on the label, which is a reference to North Milwaukee Avenue and the Chicago Blue Line Train.

The store is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.