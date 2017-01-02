Adidas x Stella McCartney Barricade Collection Debuts at Australian Open

Garbiñe Muguruza wears Adidas x Stella McCartney Barricade collection. Courtesy of Adidas.

It was a New Year and new hue at the kickoff of the Australian Open for tennis stars Garbiñe Muguruza and Caroline Wozniack.

The athletes debuted the new Adidas x Stella McCartney Barricade women’s collection at the Grand Slam tournament on Sunday, featuring vibrant colors inspired by the land Down Under.

World No. 7 player Garbiñe Muguruza unveiled the new outfit and kicks by McCartney in hypergreen and white, teaming the lightweight with the collaborative Barricade BOOST neon shoe, also available in orange, red and white.

The shoes retail for £119.95 (around $147 at the current exchange rate) at specialty retailers, as well as the Adidas x Stella McCartney flagship store in Brompton Cross, London, and online.

Caroline Wozniacki wears Adidas x Stella McCartney Barricade collection. Courtesy of Adidas.

The BOOST technology provides a significant energy return through the midsole, and the Primeknit method knits the upper in a single piece, providing lightweight comfort.

Caroline Wozniack returned from winter training and rocked the new collection from head to toe on the court. The tennis ace praised McCartney’s sneakers for enhancing her moves. “BOOST is something you need to feel to believe; my game is more energized and I’m lighter and faster on my feet.”

Muguruza reflected on 2016 as her “most successful year,” adding, that she’s keen on seeing what develops in 2017 with her new Adidas x Stella McCartney sportswear. “I am looking forward to building on my achievements from last year — starting in Melbourne. I am really excited to wear the dress at the Australian Open; I love the design and the fit flattering. Wearing the adidas by Stella McCartney Barricade line, I can step onto court ready to compete and also look my best in Australia’s summer heat.”