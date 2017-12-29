These 4 Must-Have Luxury Adidas Stan Smiths Arrive in January

Adidas Originals "Recon" Stan Smith from the Royal Pack. Adidas Originals

If you planned on saving money to start 2018, but are a fan of Adidas Originals’ classic Stan Smith, prepare yourself to be broke. The brand with three stripes has several luxurious takes of the silhouette arriving mid January, dubbed the Royal Pack.

The first part of the Adidas Originals release in January of the Stan Smith is in two colorways, a white and a black, both executed with collegiate blue accents. The looks are completed with gold foil branding and nude lining.

Adidas Originals Stan Smith in black from the Royal Pack. Adidas Originals

Adidas Originals Stan Smith in white from the Royal Pack. Adidas Originals

Also releasing from the brand are two “Recon” iterations of the Stan Smith, which are premium takes on the iconic look. The “Recon” looks — which come in all-white and navy blue — boast premium leather uppers and full leather linings, executed with subtle updates to its design and construction. The shoes feature gold foil Stan Smith tongue branding. a decorated insole liner and special edition packaging.

The shoes hit stores on Jan. 15.

Adidas Originals “Recon” Stan Smith in white from the Royal Pack. Adidas Originals

Adidas Originals “Recon” Stan Smith in navy from the Royal Pack. Adidas Originals

