Adidas Found a Way to Make the Classic Stan Smith Even Better

It’s only been a few weeks since Adidas released its Boost-equipped take on the Stan Smith, but it looks like the brand has already found another way to make the iconic tennis sneaker even better.

This time around, Adidas has replaced the sneaker’s traditional leather upper with a breathable Primeknit construction. While this isn’t the first time the brand’s proprietary knit has been utilized on the Stan Smith, it’s never been combined with Boost cushioning — until now.

The Stan Smith Boost Primeknit is arriving at select retailers now in its classic white/green colorway along with a white/collegiate navy look. Both styles features white-based knit uppers with color accents at the heel and tongue. The tooling of each look is made up of full-length white Boost and a rubber outsole.

These pairs have yet to show up at stateside retailers, but Overkill has both styles available now and offers international shipping. The Stan Smith Boost Primeknit retails for 149.95€, which converts to roughly $161.

