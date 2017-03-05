Check Out These Classy New Adidas Gator Cleats Designed By Snoop Dogg

View Slideshow Snoop Dogg collaborates with Adidas on Adizero 5-Star 6.0 cleats inspired by his song REX Shutterstock.

Snoop Dogg has collaborated with Adidas on his fourth shoe for the brand — cleats inspired by flashy football player style, his love of the game and his hit song “Suited N Booted.”

The rapper turned sneaker designer’s new Adizero 5-Star 6.0 Snoop cleats nod what the athletes wear when they arrive to the stadium ahead of a game, including tailored suits and other gentleman-like wearables.

Snoop Dogg x Adidas Adizero 5-Star 6.0 Snoop cleats; $120; Adidas.com. Courtesy of Adidas.

“Some of my main passions are music, fashion, football and helping the next generation of kids for the future,” Snoop announced on Sunday. “Working with Adidas Football to design a cleat that blends all these elements was a no-brainer and our new cleats showcase how we’re evolving the cleat game and truly fusing sports and culture.”

The 2017 Adizero 5-Star 6.0 Snoop cleats will be available on Tuesday for $120 at Adidas.com, Eastbay.com and Dickssportinggoods.com.

Some design elements incorporate flexible gator-like texture from Snoop’s own dress shoes, and the colorway is based off of his white and gold jewelry collection. Luxe details include a custom lace jewel inspired by car hood ornaments, gold plates on the cleats and gold flecks on the shoelaces.

The lightweight single-construction Sprintframe gold plate on the cleat features an external heel counter and strategically sprint studs. The forefoot rotational traction zone enhances conditions for speed and traction.

“Suited” and “Booted” are emblazoned on money bands around the shoe, and Snoop’s lyrics are stamped on the sockliner: “The cleanest, the meanest, I know that’s right. And don’t get too close ’cause these gators bite.”

On the shoebox he has printed a mantra he uses as the founder of his Snoop Youth Football League (SYFL).

The shoe follows his collaboration with the brand’s skateboarding division last year in November on an “L.A. Stories” capsule collection.

Previously he teamed with Adidas Football on the Adizero 5-Star 5.0 x Kevlar Snoop cleats, inspired by his debut album’s “Gin and Juice” hit, and the Adizero 5-Star 4.0 Uncaged Cleat and Gameday Trainer that nodded his track “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?).”

