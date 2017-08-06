Edgy Artist Gives These Classic Adidas Skateboarding Sneakers A Deviant Makeover

Adidas Skateboarding x Bonethrower; $80; adidas.com. Courtesy of Adidas Skateboarding

Adidas Skateboarding has a deviant new capsule collection in collaboration with edgy artist Bonethrower.

Born David M. Cook, the limited edition range features his psychedelic twist on Adidas-branded footwear and apparel that drops today at specialty Adidas retailers and on adidas.com.

Some of the striking designs feature Bonethrower’s memento mori-style skull artwork and hallucinatory imagery from his fictional world dubbed YOD on the Matchcourt shoe, a track jacket, a snapback hat, and two shirts.

“The inspiration behind this collaboration was to try and best combine the world of Adidas Skateboarding with the one I created with YOD,” Bonethrower explained in a statement. “The wizards and warriors of YOD are from a world where everyday is a battle for survival and it’s a struggle to get to the end of the day to grab a cold one at the bar with your friends.”

The Matchourt is designed with a collegiate navy canvas upper and Bonethrower’s signature spider graphic. His branding is incorporated on the tongue, and an embroidered set of cross bones appears on the heel tab. Color-contrast white stitching completes the look

Some of the performance features include a lightweight construction on the upper that provides breathability and mobility; a rubber toe cap for extra durability; and a grippy rubber outsole that enhances conditions for board control.

Adidas Skateboarding x Bonethrower’s capsule collection. Courtesy of Adidas Skateboarding

The shoes are available for $80 online.

To kick off the release, the collaborators are celebrating with a launch party and large-scale mural installation in Los Angeles.