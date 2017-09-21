Have Merci: Adidas Skateboarding Released This Very Parisian Capsule Collection

View Slideshow Adidas Skateboarding x Magenta. Courtesy of Adidas Skateboarding

Adidas Skateboarding and French skateboard company Magenta are back for a second act.

Their creative artwork and fashion sense are on display in their follow-up capsule collection that blends football, court and track styles. The range debuted Saturday and is available at specialty stores as well as adidas.com.

Adidas Skateboarding x Magenta. Courtesy of Adidas

The Matchcourt RX x Magenta shoe is without a doubt the headling piece and focal point of the collection. The shoe features the iconic three-stripe logo in an all-white colorway.

The Matchcourt RX shines bright with a vented perforated leather upper and extremely clean gold detailing. The meticulous touches and handcrafted look give Magenta a new and super-fresh idea for a classic skate shoe. The shoe’s accents are finished off at the heel with a rear pull-tab in pastels adorned with the Magenta flower logo in gold.

Adidas x Magenta. Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Skateboarding x Magenta. Courtesy of Adidas

This capsule shows the uniqueness of the Magenta brand and takes pride in the heritage of skateboarding as well as the Parisian roots of the brand’s founders. The collection also includes a jacket, T-shirt, pants and football jersey all in line with the Magenta aesthetic and color palette.

Below, a trailer accompanying the capsule release featuring Adidas pro Günes Özdogan, and Magenta team riders, Joffrey Morel, Thomas Vigne, Glen Fox, Vivien Feil, and Soy Panday.

Adidas Skateboarding x Magenta. Courtesy of Adidas Skateboarding

Click through the gallery to see the full collection.