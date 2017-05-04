Adidas Skateboarding Took ’80s Tennis Fashion and Gave It a Slick Twist

View Slideshow Adidas Skateboarding x Hélas capsule collection features a custom Matchcourt sneaker and companion apparel; Available May 5 at select retailers and on Adidas.com. Courtesy of Adidas Skateboarding.

Adidas Skateboarding has gone back to a time of sweatbands, windbreakers and unapologetically long socks.

The sportswear brand nods its court roots — fused with classic ‘80s tennis fashion — in a new capsule collection with French skate label Hélas that drops Friday at select retailers and on Adidas.com.

Designed in a crisp white with just a splash of green and orange in the palette, the Adidas Skateboarding x Hélas collection includes a custom Matchcourt sneaker that incorporates a full grain leather upper, rubber-capped toe and vulcanized outsole that enhances conditions for grip.

Branding details include Adidas three-stripes in white, and the Hélas skate label’s name stamped in orange on the side. The collaborators’ logos are screenprinted on the tongue and on the green insole.

Retro inspiration is not spared in the companion wearables, either, including drawstring lightweight nylon pants, two strap-back hats, wind shorts and a T-shirt.

Puig and his friends Clement Brunel and Stephen Khou launched Hélas in 2011 and are featured in the throwback campaign, where they flash too-cool-for-school poses with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

