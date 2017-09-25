Adidas Skateboarding Reimagined ’80s Squash Shoes for Skate Performance

Adidas Skateboarding's Busentiz Indoor Super; $100. Courtesy of Adidas Skateboarding

A classic indoor shoe takes a step outside with the Adidas Skateboarding family. The sportswear brand released its newest skate shoe on Saturday, the Busentiz Indoor Super.

From the mind of in-house skateboarding pro Dennis Busentiz, this redesigned court shoe showcases the best of Adidas past and present.

Made with modern skating in mind, the Indoor Super is crafted for everything a skateboarder needs in a skate shoe.

Drawing inspiration from an ‘80s squash sneaker, the style features an all-white upper made from a super-flexible and durable perforated pig suede material. A gum rubber sole offers superior grip and support while a reengineered upper, supported with nylon overlays, gives this shoe durability without failing to bring about a classic modern skateboarding look.

The shoe is finished off with the iconic three-stripe logo that features blue and red stripes alongside the name “Busentiz” in gold near the top of the stripes.

The Indoor Super gives us a look into the future of Adidas skateboarding without forgetting its classic indoor roots. The flexible mesh lining and canvas tongue pays homage to the original model while adapting to the world of outdoor skating.

The Busentiz Indoor Super is now available at select Adidas retailers for the price of $100.

