Adidas Just Signed the Potential No. 1 Pick in the NFL Draft

The front of the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft. AP Images.

Myles Garrett is now down with the three stripes.

Adidas announced today that it has signed the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Garrett, a product of Texas A&M, has been linked to the top spot in the draft since the college football season ended. (Some recent speculation has the Cleveland Browns taking quarterback Mitch Trubisky with the top pick.)

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett at the NFL Scouting Combine in Adidas. AP Images.

The 6-foot-5, 271-pound defensive end wrapped his college career at the end of his junior season, ending his tenure at Texas A&M with 81 solo tackles (and 60 assisted), 31 sacks and one interception in 34 games. He was named first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC in 2015 and 2016, and second-team All-SEC in 2014.

Garrett is an impressive athlete, producing a 40-yard dash time of 4.64 seconds, a 41-inch vertical jump and a 128-inch broad jump at the NFL Combine in March.

Garrett was featured on Footwear News‘ March list of soon-to-be NFL rookies who deserve shoe deals. Adidas has already teamed up with other college studs who will soon sign with NFL teams, including LSU wide receiver Malachi Dupre and Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers.

Defensive end Myles Garrett in Adidas. AP Images.

