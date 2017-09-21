Adidas Sends Truck Full of Yeezys and Boost Sneakers to Rising NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thon Maker Instagram: @giannis_an34

At the age of 22, versatile Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the brightest up-and-coming players in the NBA, and currently, he’s also one of the hottest sneaker free agents. That’s exactly why Adidas is courting the rising Greek standout with a bevy of free sneakers and gear.

“Yo man, Adidas came with the truck,” Antetokounmpo said in a video shared on his Instagram story.

As he browses through the piles of boxes, a clearly elated Antetokounmpo stops at one pair in particular. “Yeezys, my first pair of Yeezys right here,” he says.

According to ESPN reporter Nick Metallinos, Antetokounmpo was scheduled to meet with Nike yesterday, but “is leaning towards signing with Adidas.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a meeting with Nike later today, but I'm told that he is leaning towards signing with adidas. — Nick Metallinos (@NickMetallinos) September 20, 2017

In a Sept. 6 Instagram post by Bucks teammate and Adidas endorser Thon Maker, Antetokounmpo commented, telling Maker to “get me come Yeezys.” Maker is also seen in the Instagram story video.

Check back soon to find out where Antetokounmpo lands. The 2017-18 NBA season tips off Sept. 30, and the Bucks’ first game is a road contest against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 2.

