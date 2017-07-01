Adidas’ Rose-Embroidered Slip-Ons Are A Sleek Twist on Skateboarding Shoes

View Slideshow Adidas Skateboarding's Matchcourt Slip x Na-kel Smith sneakers; $70; adidas.com/skateboarding. Courtesy of Adidas

Built for performance — and style — Adidas Skateboarding’s new Matchcourt Slip sneakers present a sleek new twist on the silhouette’s court heritage.

Featuring embroidered red roses on a black suede upper, the slip-ons designed by pro rider Na-kel Smith dropped today at speciality retailers and adidas.com/skateboarding for $70.

Adidas Skateboarding 's Matchcourt Slip x Na-kel Smith sneakers. Courtesy of Adidas Skateboarding

The kicks incorporate a nylon heel pull, a rubber toe cap that increases durability, and a vulcanized outsole that improves conditions for grip and board feel.

It’s Smith’s third collaborative colorway for the lifestyle brand and a nod to his partnership.

Adidas Skateboarding's Matchcourt Slip x Na-kel Smith sneakers. Courtesy of Adidas Skateboarding

“A hello to darker tones, and maybe more of a ‘see you later’ to the roses, three roses represent ‘The Brand with The Three Stripes,'” Smith explained in a statement. “The roses also represent where I am at putting out shoes with Adidas, a bit of a tally mark.”

Along with Smith’s new sneaker, Adidas Skateboarding also released today the Matchcourt High RX2 — a performance sneaker inspired by the brand’s iconic Top Ten basketball shoes that debuted in 1979.

Adidas Skateboarding's Matchcourt High RX2. Courtesy of Adidas Skateboarding

The high-tops maintain the classic Top Ten silhouette and colorways, but have been re-engineered for skateboarding. Design details include a full grain leather upper, a rubber toe cap and vulcanized outsole.

They’re available for $90 at select retailers and on adidas.com/skateboarding.