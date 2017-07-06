These Adidas Sneakers Look Good Enough to Eat

One-of-a-kind Ultraboost X designed by Jen Mussari for the state of New Jersey. Courtesy of Adidas

Is your mouth watering yet?

Thanks to artist Jen Mussari, you can get your hands on this one-of-a-kind Adidas Ultraboost X along with 49 other limited-edition sneakers made for women by women.

In a special collaboration, Adidas and Refinery29 have partnered with celebrated female artists to create exclusive pairs of UltraBoost X sneakers, representing all 50 states. This limited edition Boost the Nation collection was created to unite creativity through sport and reflect the nation’s individuality.

Refinery29 curated a diverse group of 11 artists to design the custom sneakers. Each shoe is inspired by a state’s unique culture, landscapes and notable landmarks to create an original work of art. And the New Jersey creation featuring pepperoni pizza was hard to miss.

The pizza design’s top bid at the moment is $275, but there’s still time. Sneakers are available now until July 11 by silent digital auction, and 100 percent of the funds raised will be donated to Women Win, an organization that empowers girls to build leadership skills and address gender equity through sport.

Check out all the shoes available here.

Adidas x Refinery29 BOOST the Nation 50 States custom collection. Courtesy of Adidas

