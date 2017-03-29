Adidas Gave This Boost Shoe a Makeover Just in Time for Warmer Weather

The Adidas Pure Boost Clima in "Clear Brown/Chalk/Clay Brown." Adidas

After a spurt of snow hit the East Coast earlier this month, it looks like warm weather has arrived at last. This means you can finally tuck away your boots and snow-equipped sneakers in favor of more breathable, ventilated styles that will keep you cool.

One such style worth considering is the just-released Adidas Pure Boost Clima. This version of the Boost-cushioned shoe, which debuted in January, features the brand’s proprietary ClimaCool technology.

According to Adidas, ClimaCool delivers 360-degree cooling by allowing air to flow freely around the foot. It’s also enhanced with Adidas ClimaChill, which uses aluminum to deliver a cooling sensation, according to the brand.

The medial side of the Adidas Pure Boost Clima in “Clear Brown/Chalk/Clay Brown.” Adidas

With a knit upper that’s more breathable than ever, the rest of the Pure Boost Clima remains untouched. It’s cushioned with a full-length Boost midsole, while a Stretchweb rubber outsole provides traction and allows for flexibility. The outsole also wraps into the medial side of the shoe, which Adidas says allows for the “best transition and support across multiple surfaces.”

The Adidas Pure Boost Clima is available now from finishline.com and select retailers in a variety of styles.

Adidas Pure Boost Clima “Clear Brown/Chalk/Clay Brown,” $140; finishline.com

The lateral side of the Adidas Pure Boost Clima in “Clear Brown/Chalk/Clay Brown.” Adidas

A top-down look at the Adidas Pure Boost Clima in “Clear Brown/Chalk/Clay Brown.” Adidas

The Continental rubber outsole detail of the Adidas Pure Boost Clima in “Clear Brown/Chalk/Clay Brown.” Adidas

Want more?

Adidas and Reigning Champ Have Another Cozy Collab That Includes Ultra Boosts

Is Adidas Releasing This Ultra Boost for LGBT Pride Month?

There Has Never Been an Adidas Ultra Boost Collaboration Like This