Adidas Gave This Boost Shoe a Makeover Just in Time for Warmer Weather

By / 1 hour ago
Adidas Pure Boost Clima
The Adidas Pure Boost Clima in "Clear Brown/Chalk/Clay Brown."
Adidas

After a spurt of snow hit the East Coast earlier this month, it looks like warm weather has arrived at last. This means you can finally tuck away your boots and snow-equipped sneakers in favor of more breathable, ventilated styles that will keep you cool.

One such style worth considering is the just-released Adidas Pure Boost Clima. This version of the Boost-cushioned shoe, which debuted in January, features the brand’s proprietary ClimaCool technology.

According to Adidas, ClimaCool delivers 360-degree cooling by allowing air to flow freely around the foot. It’s also enhanced with Adidas ClimaChill, which uses aluminum to deliver a cooling sensation, according to the brand.

Adidas Pure Boost ClimaThe medial side of the Adidas Pure Boost Clima in “Clear Brown/Chalk/Clay Brown.” Adidas

With a knit upper that’s more breathable than ever, the rest of the Pure Boost Clima remains untouched. It’s cushioned with a full-length Boost midsole, while a Stretchweb rubber outsole provides traction and allows for flexibility. The outsole also wraps into the medial side of the shoe, which Adidas says allows for the “best transition and support across multiple surfaces.”

The Adidas Pure Boost Clima is available now from finishline.com and select retailers in a variety of styles.

Adidas Pure Boost Clima “Clear Brown/Chalk/Clay Brown,” $140; finishline.com

Adidas Pure Boost ClimaThe lateral side of the Adidas Pure Boost Clima in “Clear Brown/Chalk/Clay Brown.” Adidas
Adidas Pure Boost ClimaA top-down look at the Adidas Pure Boost Clima in “Clear Brown/Chalk/Clay Brown.” Adidas
Adidas Pure Boost ClimaThe Continental rubber outsole detail of the Adidas Pure Boost Clima in “Clear Brown/Chalk/Clay Brown.” Adidas

