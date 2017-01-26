Adidas Has New Pure Boost 2.0 Colorways Coming

A closeup of the Adidas Pure Boost 2.0 in burgundy. Courtesy of Adidas.

If you love the running sneakers Adidas delivers featuring its acclaimed Boost midsole compound, there are a few more colorways of its Pure Boost 2.0 coming soon to add to your collection.

The brand announced today that four new colorways of the Pure Boost 2.0 — burgundy, white and two shades of blue — will arrive in stores on Feb. 1. The new iterations will drop on adidas.com and retail for $140.

Three colorways of the Adidas Pure Boost 2.0. Courtesy of Adidas.

The Pure Boost 2.0, a natural running shoe, features a full-length Boost midsole made to provide exceptional energy return to propel you forward. The shoe also features a knit upper with engineered zones for adaptive fit, an atypical tongue construction with double-folded material and progressive lacing, the brand’s Fitcounter molded heel counter for a natural fit that allows movement of the achilles, and a Stretchweb rubber outsole that flexes underfoot and wraps up the shoe’s medial side.

The Adidas Pure Boost 2.0 on foot. Courtesy of Adidas.

A look at the Adidas Pure Boost 2.0 in burgundy. Courtesy of Adidas.

The new Pure Boost 2.0 colorways aren’t the only shoes featuring Boost that Adidas has provided an update to as of late. The brand unveiled its Silver Pack this week, which features an Ultra Boost 3.0 with a silver Boost midsole and the first-ever Ultra Boost football cleat.

Adidas Ultra Boost Silver Pack. Courtesy of Adidas.