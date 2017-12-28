Adidas’ ‘Provocative’ Prophere Sneaker Is Available Now in a New Style

Fans of the recently released Adidas Prophere have a brand-new style to choose from while supplies last.

The sneaker, which blends some of athletic footwear’s biggest current trends, including a knit upper and exaggerated midsole, has just released in a new “Gray/Running White/Infrared” colorway.

The style features a gray-based knit upper with black heather accents and flecks on bright red throughout. Tonal gray Adidas Three Stripes and overlays fill in the upper, while the sneaker’s defining midsole appears in white. An infrared hit rounds off the outsole for an additional pop of color.

Adidas Prophere front. Adidas

“With Prophere we wanted to take a different view of our archive and looked to the unapologetic aesthetic of the ’90s, when the brand experimented with bold silhouettes,” said Nic Galway, SVP of global design at Adidas Originals. “We took the provocative and uncompromising thinking of the era and reimagined it for today. A confident approach to branding and unexpected proportions of toolings were the inspiration for Prophere. With this silhouette, we connect the same energy of the ’90s with the new generation.”

In addition to this new gray style, the Prophere debuted in a black-based colorway and has also received a limited-edition camouflage makeover from California-based retailer Undefeated.

This Adidas Prophere style is available now for $120.

Adidas Prophere Adidas

Adidas Prophere heel. Adidas

Adidas Prophere medial side. Adidas

Adidas Prophere top view. Adidas

Adidas Prophere outsole. Adidas

