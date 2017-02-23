Here’s the Latest Adidas Originals Childrenswear Collab With Mini Rodini

Selections from the spring '17 Adidas Originals x Mini Rodini collection. Courtesy of Adidas.

The three-stripes for little tikes just got a bit cuter.

Adidas Originals unveiled today its latest collaboration for spring ‘17 with childrenswear brand Mini Rodini, which is scheduled to arrive in stores next month. The line boasts a limited-edition iteration of a classic Adidas Originals silhouette executed with hand-drawn graphics.

The footwear selection in the collaborative project is a predominantly beige colorway of the Stan Smith, which features a Primeknit upper. The shoe is designed with black accents and a speckled midsole.

Adidas Originals x Mini Rodini Stan Smith. Courtesy of Adidas.

The Stan Smith will be available in kid’s sizes 3.5k to 9k.

In addition to the Stan Smith, the collection boasts apparel made with organic cotton and recycled polyester, which is available in sizes for kids 3 months to 6 years old. The apparel boasts vibrant graphics created by founder and creative director of Mini Rodini, Cassandra Rhodin.

More looks from the Adidas Originals x Mini Rodini collection for spring ’17. Courtesy of Adidas.

The selections include Adidas’ Firebird track top in colorways for boys and girls, colorways, as well as vests, bottoms and hats.

The collaboration will be available at Mini Rodini and Adidas Originals flagship stores, in-store and online, and at select global retailers.