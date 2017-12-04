Here’s How to Buy Daniel Arsham’s Must-Have Adidas Originals Collab

Adidas Originals by Daniel Arsham "New York Present" Adidas Originals

Adidas Originals has connected with New York City-based contemporary artist Daniel Arsham once again to release another collab, introduced through a compelling film.

The video, titled “Hourglass,” is an exploration of “the notion of societies expectations about time focusing on the present,” Adidas Originals wrote in a statement. Throughout the film, Arsham showcases his sneaker, dubbed “New York Present,” which is a monochromatic look executed in dark gray.

The Arsham and Adidas Originals film, which comes in at just over 16 minutes, can be seen now via the brand’s YouTube channel.

The shoes are executed with materials chosen by Arsham, including a matte gray neoprene upper and Boost midsole. The look also features Arsham and Adidas Originals co-branding on the tongues.

The Adidas Originals by Daniel Arsham “New York Present” releases on Dec. 9, with a pre-launch at Kith Miami on Dec. 8.

Another look at the Adidas Originals by Daniel Arsham “New York Present.” Adidas Originals

