Bape and Neighborhood Deliver a Must-Have Adidas Collab

By / 12 mins ago
Adidas Originals Bape Neighborhood Superstar Boost
A detail shot of the Adidas Originals x Bape x Neighborhood Superstar Boost collab.
Courtesy of Adidas.

Adidas Originals’ catalog of classic silhouettes is stellar. And Japanese streetwear standouts Bape and Neighborhood chose for a February collab arguably the brand’s most iconic silhouette.

The Adidas Originals x Bape x Neighborhood Superstar Boost arrives in select retailers on Feb. 4. The release date for the look has not yet been revealed.

Adidas Originals Bape Neighborhood Superstar BoostAdidas Originals x Bape x Neighborhood Superstar Boost. Courtesy of Adidas.

The look is executed with a tonal gray color palette with black details to provide contrast. Black makes up the three-stripe, Bape and Neighborhood branding on the upper, the heel tab and collar lining. Also spotted on the upper is a black and white label featuring Adidas, Bape and Neighborhood logos. The upper sits atop the time-tested Superstar midsole that features concealed Boost cushioning, which can be only be spotted on the shoe through a window on its medial side.

Adidas Originals Bape Neighborhood Superstar BoostA look at the Adidas Originals x Bape x Neighborhood Superstar Boost. Courtesy of Adidas.
Adidas Originals Bape Neighborhood Superstar BoostThe heels of the Adidas Originals x Bape x Neighborhood Superstar Boost. Courtesy of Adidas.

The Superstar Boost, a classic-meets-contemporary style, is a reimagined iteration of the legendary Superstar silhouette paired with Boost cushioning. The shoe also features modern Adidas technology such as Primeknit to give it a sock-like fit. The look also boasts premium suede overlays — and, of course, the iconic shell toe.

Adidas Originals Bape Neighborhood Superstar BoostAnother look at the upcoming Adidas Originals x Bape x Neighborhood Superstar Boost release. Courtesy of Adidas.

