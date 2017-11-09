Adidas to Open ‘World Class’ Los Angeles Office in 2018

Adidas' U.S. headquarters in Portland, Ore. Courtesy of brand

Adidas has found a Los Angeles home.

The Germany-based brand — which has enjoyed significant growth in the North American market, despite slowing athletic trends — today announced that it will open a “world class” office in LA early next year.

Identifying the City of Angels as one of six influential cities it hopes to target, Adidas will take over a 31,000-square-foot office space inside the ROW DTLA, located in downtown Los Angeles. (The other cities Adidas identified in a growth plan laid out in 2015 are New York, London, Paris, Shanghai and Tokyo.)

Adidas said it is customizing the space to “encourage creativity and be an open source collaboration hub that invites consumers and athletes into the brand.”

“What we’re doing is focusing on key cities and in America — those are New York and Los Angeles — which set the trends for young consumers,” Mark King, president of Adidas North America, told Footwear News. “We’ve [done this so far] with all kinds of activations that make those cities come alive with our brand. We take advantage of sporting events, local athletes and leagues and we launch a lot of our products in these key cities — [which] really keeps our brand cool.”

The new space — which King hopes will bring the brand “much closer to our consumers in Los Angeles” — will create a home base for the brand’s employees in LA across sales, entertainment and influencer marketing as well as teams driving editorial and social.

Adidas currently has approximately 20 people in LA, and the new space will hold around 35.

“Influential cities drive trends not only across the U.S., but around the world,” King said. “We’re bringing the best of Adidas to Los Angeles. It’s a hub for entertainment, sport and fashion. It’s home to some of the best teams and athletes in the world. It’s right where we want to be.”

Adidas North American headquarters are based in Portland Ore.