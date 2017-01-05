This Filmmaker Created a Moving Ad Featuring Adidas

A still from Eugen Merher's Adidas ad. YouTube

German filmmaker Eugen Merher made a really inspiring ad featuring Adidas — except the brand didn’t even know about it.

The 26-year-old’s short film shows an older man who resides in a retirement home, where he seems to be living a miserable life. When the man discovers an old pair of Adidas shoes, he’s brought back to his former marathon running days and decides to take up running again.

Every time he tries to leave the home to run, the caretakers hold him back until his friends finally help him break free, and he runs into the distance with a smile on his face. After watching the ad, it’s hard to believe that Adidas didn’t commission it themselves, but apparently when Merher sent it to the brand, “they didn’t really react,” Merher told the Huffington Post. Still, the ad seems to be making an impact: It already has more than 400,000 views on YouTube.

In the bio on his site, Merher says that he studied at the University of Hohenheim and at University of Oregon, where he could have perhaps been inspired by the running culture of Adidas and Nike, both based in Oregon. Merher is now a commercial director at the Filmacademy Baden-Wuerttemberg in Germany.

Check out the full video below.

