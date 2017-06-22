Adidas Just Restocked This ‘OG’ NMD Style, but It Won’t Last Long

Adidas NMD XR1 OG Boost detail Adidas

The Adidas NMD colorway that started it all is back once again on the sneaker’s XR1 model, but it won’t last for long.

First released in May, the NMD XR1 “OG” uses a full Primeknit upper supported by a TPU cage for a sock like fit. It’s accented with leather at the tongue and heel and features multilingual branding on its heel pull tab.

Adidas NMD XR1 OG ($150) Adidas

The colorway’s “OG” distinction comes from its signature red and blue EVA midsole plugs, which add additional support to its full-length Boost cushioning.

Originally featured on the NMD R1’s debut colorway in December 2015, the “OG” makeup has gone on to become a fan favorite. At one point, the style was selling for over $1,250 on the aftermarket, but a January 2017 restock caused its resell value to drop considerably.

For fans who haven’t been able to get their hands on the “OG” NMD R1, this XR1 variation is a worthy alternative. It was restocked in select sizes at retailers today including Villa, where it already sold out.

However, the shoes can still be found from adidas.com while supplies last. The retail price is $150.

Adidas NMD XR1 “OG,” $150; adidas.com

Adidas NMD XR1 OG lateral Adidas

Adidas NMD XR1 OG medial Adidas

Adidas NMD XR1 OG cage detail Adidas

Adidas NMD XR1 OG aerial Adidas

Adidas NMD XR1 OG outsole Adidas

