Adidas Originals & Japanese Label Hender Scheme Are Making Handmade Versions of Iconic Sneaker Styles

Adidas Originals is teaming up with Japanese label Hender Scheme to create artisanal versions of three classic Adidas styles: the Superstar, the NMD and the Micropacer.

Hender Scheme focuses on making high-end versions of popular sneakers by combining street style and artisan manufacturing and using the kind of leather typically reserved only for formal footwear from luxury labels.

This new collaboration blends Adidas’ athletic shoe expertise with Hender Scheme’s reverence to artisan traditions: In Hender Scheme’s Japanese workspace, 300 pairs of each shoe will be handmade using the same luxurious leather that makes up the label’s other sneakers, but the styles are entirely Adidas.

Although the silhouettes for the trainers are unmistakably Adidas — and the sportswear giant’s trademark triple stripe emblazons the shoes — Hender Scheme’s recognizable pastel colors ensure that the shoes blend elements of both brands’ ethos.

Only 900 pairs — 300 of each style — will be produced for this initial collaboration, and the shoes can be bought at select stores globally, selling for between $900 and $1,000, beginning Sept. 2. Although this initial release is limited, the two brands plan to team up again in the future, so there will be more opportunities to get a pair of Adidas Originals by Hender Scheme kicks.

