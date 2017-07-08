Adidas Launches Immersive Pop-Up Gallery Inspired by History of Photography

Adidas Originals launches Camera Obscura pop-up gallery in Los Angeles. Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Originals is celebrating the design philosophy behind its NMD sneakers with an immersive new pop-up exhibit that pays tribute to the history of photography.

“The past empowers the future” is the ethos behind the sportswear brand’s popular kicks, and its new Camera Obscura pop-up highlights the origins of photography and advancements in the field made by social media and technology.

Camera Obscura will be open to the public and runs Tuesday through July 16 from noon to 7 p.m. at Windward Plaza Park in Venice, Calif.

Visitors will be able to interact with a life-size pinhole camera, as well as experience early photographic techniques of image projection.

The series embraces NMD’s narrative of the nomad and urban exploration.

Adidas partnered with L.A.-based street photographer Sagan Lockhart on the project.

In April, the brand launched an interactive photo exhibit featuring artwork of NMD sneakers snapped by amateur L.A. photographers, curated by Estevan Oriol.

@adidasoriginals followed me around for a few days while I gave insight to my creative process. Stay tuned for more. #NMD_360LA #Ad A post shared by sagan lockhart (@saganlockhart) on Jul 5, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

