New Styles of the Adidas NMD Are Available Now in ‘Linen Khaki,’ ‘Collegiate Navy’ and More

The Adidas NMD was one of the best-selling sneakers of April, and the way the things are going, it could be one of May’s top sellers, too.

The street style staple is now available in new NMD R1 Primeknit (PK) colorways including “Linen Kahki” and “White/Black,” while the NMD XR1 variation can be found in “Collegiate Navy/Red.”

Adidas NMD R1 PK “Linen Khaki,” $169.99; footlocker.com

Primeknit uppers are used on all three sneakers in this group, and each shoe is cushioned with Adidas Boost cushioning and supported by the NMD’s signature midsole plugs.

The NMD R1 PK styles feature socklike ankle collars, while the XR1 uses the silhouette of a traditional runner.

Many NMD drops sell out quickly — especially the sneaker’s Primeknit iterations — so don’t hesitate to pick up a pair of these while you have a chance.

Adidas NMD R1 PK in “White/Black” Adidas

Adidas NMD R1 PK “White/Black,” $169.99; footlocker.com

Adidas NMD XR1 PK in “Collegiate Navy/Red” Adidas

Adidas NMD XR1 PK “Collegiate Navy/Red,” $149.99; footlocker.com

