Adidas Will Rerelease the ‘OG’ NMD R1, Which Resells for More Than $1,250

The coveted "OG" colorway of the Adidas NMD R1 returns Jan. 14.

The Adidas NMD that started it all is making a welcome return to retailers this weekend.

The Adidas NMD R1 “OG” was first released in December 2015 as the sneaker’s introductory colorway and has become one of the most sought-after styles in the extensive NMD range. The original colorway is defined by its now-iconic blue and red EVA stability plugs and features a black Primeknit upper with full-length Boost tooling.

The heel of the “OG” Adidas NMD R1.

Following its debut, it didn’t take long for the Adidas NMD franchise to gain momentum. By spring 2016, the NMD was flying off store shelves in nearly every colorway, and the retro-inspired sneaker also produced some of the year’s most desired collaborations and limited-edition releases.

At sneaker consignment retailer Stadium Goods, the “OG” NMD resells for a minimum of $1,250, with a size 13 pair marked at $1,500.

The original NMD colorway has been referenced since its release — Adidas issued a “White OG” makeup last July — but the black-based style has not seen a full-fledged rerelease until now. It will be issued worldwide on Saturday at select Adidas Originals retailers and online from adidas.com/nmd for a suggested retail price of $170.

The Adidas NMD R1 “OG” features a Primeknit upper and full-length Boost cushioning.

The outsole of the “OG” Adidas NMD R1. Adidas

You asked for it. We delivered. OG #NMD returns January 14 at https://t.co/PskTetAF9N. pic.twitter.com/dxqoeJuMJM — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) January 9, 2017

Want More?

Adidas Turns the NMD Into a Trail Sneaker With Help From White Mountaineering

Zara Releases Affordable Sneakers Inspired by the Popular Adidas NMD

This Could Be Your Last Chance to Get the Bape x Adidas NMD Collaboration