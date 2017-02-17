Is Adidas Releasing New ‘Triple Black’ and ‘Triple White’ NMDs?

Adidas NMD "Japan" colorways in "Triple Black" and "Triple White." Instagram: @letsboost

Two anticipated Adidas NMD colorways could finally be making their way to retailers.

After an early preview in January 2016, new images have surfaced of the Adidas NMD “Japan” in “Triple Black” and “Triple White.”

These monochromatic NMD colorways feature tonal Primeknit uppers with matching Boost midsoles and Japanese characters on their signature EVA support plugs. If the looks seem familiar, it’s likely because Adidas released a similar black “Japan” NMD last June. However, the previous version did not feature the black Boost tooling seen here.

These “Triple Black” and “Triple White” NMDs wouldn’t be the first time Adidas released similar styles with minor differences. In November, Adidas released a “Triple Black” Ultra Boost 1.0, and a “Triple Black” Ultra Boost 3.0 is expected to drop soon.

There are no confirmed release details for these new NMDs.

