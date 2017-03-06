Sneaker Customizer Creates the World’s First Adidas NMD High-Top

Although it has previously been transformed into a chukka and a mid-top, the Adidas NMD is by and large a low-top sneaker. However, the silhouette is about to get its first high-top overhaul courtesy of @relevantcustoms and @richandfaded.
A far cry from its usual runner-inspired look, this custom NMD is more akin to something you might see on a basketball court. It uses a gray NMD as its base and outfits the upper with a zipper enclosure and inner bootie.
The designers behind this NMD project say they’ll announce release details for the custom kicks soon.
Meanwhile, there’s a limited-edition Titolo x Adidas NMD XR1 Trail collaboration that’s scheduled to arrive on March 18.
They can copy your style, but they can NEVER copy your creativity!! Today we welcome 🌎 THE WORLDS FIRST NMD HIGH 👀Designed by @richandfaded & remastered by @relevantcustoms. Full photo set & release info to come. #relevantcustoms x #richandfaded – ENJOY THE EYE CANDY! Tag a sneaker page that should repost this masterpiece!!
