Sneaker Customizer Creates the World’s First Adidas NMD High-Top

By / 1 hour ago
Adidas NMD High Top Custom
Sneaker customizers created the world's first Adidas NMD high-top.
Instagram: @relevantcustoms

Although it has previously been transformed into a chukka and a mid-top, the Adidas NMD is by and large a low-top sneaker. However, the silhouette is about to get its first high-top overhaul courtesy of @relevantcustoms and @richandfaded.

A far cry from its usual runner-inspired look, this custom NMD is more akin to something you might see on a basketball court. It uses a gray NMD as its base and outfits the upper with a zipper enclosure and inner bootie.

The designers behind this NMD project say they’ll announce release details for the custom kicks soon.

Meanwhile, there’s a limited-edition Titolo x Adidas NMD XR1 Trail collaboration that’s scheduled to arrive on March 18.

